BRIEF-ConvaTec Group announces a change on its executive committee
* Announces death of Mike Sgrignari, executive vice president, operations and member of executive committee of Convatec Group Plc
Dec 27 AstraZeneca PLC : * And shionogi settle arbitration and extend licence agreement for crestor * Under the revised terms of the agreement, royalty payments from AstraZeneca to Shionogi has been modified to reduce the effective royalty rate in 2014-2015; the amount of this royalty rate reduction will be a low single-digit number * Agreement will extend the period of royalty payments from 2016 to 2023 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Says its stomatological hospital unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise, and to enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for three years
* Anavex Life Sciences says presentation of new mechanism of action data related to Anavex compounds targeting sigma-1 receptor at ad/pd(tm) 2017 meeting