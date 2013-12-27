Dec 27 AstraZeneca PLC : * And shionogi settle arbitration and extend licence agreement for crestor * Under the revised terms of the agreement, royalty payments from AstraZeneca to Shionogi has been modified to reduce the effective royalty rate in 2014-2015; the amount of this royalty rate reduction will be a low single-digit number * Agreement will extend the period of royalty payments from 2016 to 2023 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here