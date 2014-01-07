BRIEF-Delek extended offer to acquire Ithaca Energy Inc
* Delek Group Ltd's offer to acquire Ithaca Energy Inc; Common shares extended for mandatory extension period to May 3, 2017
Jan 7 Horizon Discovery: * Horizon discovery and Astrazeneca have entered into a research, collaboration and license agreement * Agreement to explore a range of oncology-relevant genotypes * Will receive an undisclosed upfront payment * Eligible for subsequent payments of up to $88 mln in milestones if compounds are developed by Astrazeneca * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
April 21Schlumberger NV said on Friday a ramp up in drilling activity in North America boosted pricing for its oilfield services, but the cost of reactivating equipment idled during the oil price downturn dragged down margins.