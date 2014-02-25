BRIEF-Generation Healthcare Reit requests asx grant trading halt
* Requests asx grant a trading halt in respect of its ghc securities to apply with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 25 AstraZeneca PLC : * FDA approves orphan drug Myalept * Myalept, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, is the first and only treatment approved by the FDA for these patients * To make Myalept available to patients as soon as possible in the US. * Is working to complete transfer of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Myalept from Bristol-Myers Squibb company to Astrazeneca * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* announces an all-cash, unconditional, off-market takeover offer for all outstanding units it does not already own in Generation Healthcare Reit