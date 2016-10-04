LONDON Oct 4 AstraZeneca said on Tuesday its heart drug Brilinta failed to show any benefit over an existing medicine in treating peripheral artery disease (PAD) in a large-scale clinical trial.

The company said it was disappointed that the drug, which is used to treat heart attack patients, had not been successful for PAD sufferers.

"We are disappointed that the EUCLID trial results showed Brilinta did not demonstrate a benefit over clopidogrel in this specific symptomatic PAD population," said Sean Bohen, Executive Vice President, Global Medicines Development and Chief Medical Officer at AstraZeneca. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)