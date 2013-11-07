LONDON Nov 7 Europe's medicines regulator has
written to AstraZeneca asking it to provide more
information about a U.S. probe into a clinical trial of the
company's new heart drug Brilinta.
AstraZeneca is relying on Brilinta as a key driver of
near-term sales and profit growth, and the unusual decision by
the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to launch an investigation
has raised concerns about the product's future.
The London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on
Thursday that it contacted Britain's second biggest drugmaker
earlier this week after the DOJ probe was disclosed by the
company on Oct. 31.
"The EMA takes seriously any information that may have an
impact on the profile of a drug's benefits and risks,"
spokeswoman Monika Benstetter said in response to a Reuters
inquiry.
"At the moment we are at the point of trying to understand
what is going on," she added.
The 18,000-patient study used to win marketing approval in
2011 had already been criticised by some medical experts who
questioned the way it was conducted.
AstraZeneca spokeswoman Ayesha Bharmal said the company had
informed the EMA and other regulators of the DOJ's civil
investigative demand but could not comment further.
Brilinta sales have disappointed since its launch two years
ago, although AstraZeneca has recently stepped up marketing
efforts and hopes that further clinical tests will underscore
its value in preventing heart attacks.
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said last week he was "very
confident" in the findings of the pivotal clinical trial, known
as PLATO, noting it was led by "a strong academic group".
Neither the drugmaker nor the DOJ have disclosed the exact
nature of the investigation, but analysts believe it likely
relates to various aspects of the study that have been
criticised by outside researchers.
James DiNicolantonio of Ithaca New York and Ales Tomek of
Charles University in Prague, for example, said in a recent
paper that patients in the trial monitored by AstraZeneca were
reported as benefiting more from taking Brilinta than those
monitored by an independent clinical research organisation.
Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said in a research note this
week there could be material downside for AstraZeneca if the DOJ
investigation revealed serious flaws in the study.
Brilinta's progress to date has been slow, with sales in the
third quarter edging up to just $75 million from $65 million in
the three months to end-June - a long way from the
multibillion-dollar potential analysts predicted at its launch.