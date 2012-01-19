LONDON Jan 19 U.S. drug regulators need further clinical data -- possibily including new clinical studies -- before approving a new diabetes drug from AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The two companies said on Thursday they had received a so-called "complete response letter" from the Food and Drug Administration for dapagliflozin as a treatment for type 2 diabetes in adults.

"AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb remain committed to dapagliflozin and its development," the partners added in a statement.