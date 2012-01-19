* FDA says needs more clinical data on dapagliflozin
* Setback follows outside panel's concerns on safety
* Astra shares down 1.2 pct, Bristol off 6 pct in Germany
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Jan 19 U.S. drug regulators need
further clinical data, possibly including new clinical studies,
before approving a new diabetes drug from AstraZeneca
and Bristol-Myers Squibb.
The two companies said on Thursday they had received a
so-called "complete response letter" from the Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for dapagliflozin as a treatment for type 2
diabetes in adults.
The news is a setback for both drugmakers, compounding other
recent pipeline disappointments in cancer for Bristol, and both
cancer and depression for AstraZeneca.
The two partners said they remained committed to
dapagliflozin and its development but the FDA decision further
dims prospects for the once-a-day drug, which is seeking to
compete in an already well-supplied diabetes market.
"The drug has had little support from diabetes experts and
the diabetes field is already crowded with a host of different
therapeutic options, many of which are now available
generically," Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said in a research
note.
Shares in AstraZeneca, which is struggling to find new drugs
to replace a wave of those going off patent, fell 1.2 percent by
0900 GMT, underperforming a flat European drugs sector.
Stock in Bristol, which has a smaller established sales base
and has been more aggressive in talking up prospects for
dapagliflozin, fell 6 percent in trading in Germany.
CANCER WORRIES
Hopes for dapagliflozin have dwindled since July, when an
FDA panel of outside experts voted against recommending approval
over concerns about cancer risks and liver injury. The panel
said at the time it did not think clinical data provided enough
certainty about the drug's safety.
FDA staff have been pondering dapagliflozin's future since
then. Regulators have become more cautious about new diabetes
drugs following a past controversy over GlaxoSmithKline's
Avandia, which was linked to heart risks.
The agency was originally due to decide on dapagliflozin in
October but the deadline was then pushed back to Jan. 28.
Analyst expectations for the medicine have fallen as a
result of its rocky ride in the world's top market and forecasts
for annual dapagliflozin sales stand, on average, at a modest
$426 million by 2015, according to Thomson Reuters Pharma.
Savvas Neophytou of Panmure Gordon said he still had hopes
for the drug, given its potential to be the first that treats
diabetes independent of insulin.
"To us, this product either becomes multi-billion (dollar)
or it never sees the light of day in the market," he said.
Dapagliflozin belongs to a new class of diabetes drugs
designed to allow more sugar to be excreted with urine. People
with diabetes have inadequate blood sugar control.
But in a two-year study nine people taking the drug got
bladder cancer and nine got breast cancer out of 5,478 patients
treated. The FDA advisers in July also worried about how
effective the drug would be in the elderly, many of whom have
kidney problems.
AstraZeneca and Bristol said they remained in discussions
with the health authorities in Europe and other countries about
their applications to market the drug.