LONDON, June 18 AstraZeneca has chosen a science park in Cambridge, England, next to the world-renowned Addenbrooke's Hospital, as its new $500 million global headquarters and centre of drug research.

Property industry sources told Reuters last month that the Cambridge Biomedical Campus was the most likely site for the new centre, which will house some 2,000 employees - a decision confirmed by AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot on Tuesday.