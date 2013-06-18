BRIEF-Millennium Global Holdings acquires 49 pct ownership of Pacific Seafoods Co
* Signed deed of absolute sale of 49% ownership and control in Pacific Seafoods Company Ltd
LONDON, June 18 AstraZeneca has chosen a science park in Cambridge, England, next to the world-renowned Addenbrooke's Hospital, as its new $500 million global headquarters and centre of drug research.
Property industry sources told Reuters last month that the Cambridge Biomedical Campus was the most likely site for the new centre, which will house some 2,000 employees - a decision confirmed by AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot on Tuesday.
* Signed deed of absolute sale of 49% ownership and control in Pacific Seafoods Company Ltd
DUBAI, May 31 Stock markets in the Gulf look likely to be flat to slightly lower on Wednesday as an overnight pull-back in oil prices may keep institutional funds on the sidelines.