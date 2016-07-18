BRIEF-Fisher & Paykel Healthcare releases device to treat obstructive sleep apnea
May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
July 18 AstraZeneca Plc said its experimental lung cancer drug Tagrisso met its primary endpoint in a late-stage study.
AstraZeneca said Tagrisso showed superior progression-free survival compared to standard platinum-based doublet chemotherapy. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
KINSHASA, May 21 A fourth person has likely died from Ebola in remote northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization said on Sunday, as the overall number of cases rose to 37 from 29.