LONDON, Sept 22 Drugmaker AstraZeneca is
harnessing the wisdom of crowds to help mix tomorrow's cancer
drug cocktails.
The company said on Tuesday its decision to release
preclinical data from more than 50 of its medicines was
unprecedented in scale and would help accelerate the hunt for
synergistic tumour-fighting drug combinations.
The crowd sourcing initiative is being run as part of the
DREAM Challenge, an open innovation non-profit biology project
in which scientists pool ideas and crunch data.
AstraZeneca's decision to make a large data set available to
outside researchers is a further example of the drugs industry
exploring ways to share research at an early pre-competitive
stage.
The data includes around 10,000 tested combinations
measuring the ability of drugs to destroy cancer cell lines from
different tumour types and it will be matched with genomic
information from the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute.
Scientists with winning predictions for the best new cancer
drug combinations will have their ideas submitted for
publication in the journal Nature Biotechnology.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)