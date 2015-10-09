LONDON Oct 9 AstraZeneca has
temporarily halted two clinical trials combining experimental
drugs to treat lung cancer, following reports of lung disease in
some patients, the company said on Friday.
The trials involve giving its drug AZD9291, which is
currently awaiting regulatory approval, alongside the immune
system-boosting medicine durvalumab, also known as MEDI4736, to
treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.
A spokeswoman said the tests had been paused due to an
increase in the incidence of interstitial lung disease-like
reports. No deaths have been reported as a result of the
problem.
Patients in the trials will get updated consent forms before
deciding whether to continue in the studies.
AZD9291 and durvalumab are two of AstraZeneca's most
promising experimental cancer treatments, although their use
together in lung disease is only one of many possible
applications.
AZD9291, like a rival product in development at Clovis
Oncology, targets a genetic mutation that helps tumours
evade current lung cancer pills. AstraZeneca has said it could
generate sales of as much as $3 billion a year.
Durvalumab belongs to the keenly anticipated class of
immuno-oncology drugs known as anti-PD-L1 therapies, which work
by stopping a tumour's ability to evade the body's defences.
AstraZeneca has forecast it could sell $6.5 billion a year.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Keith Weir)