LONDON Feb 25 AstraZeneca's bold move
to buy 55 percent of privately held biotech firm Acerta Pharma
for $4 billion in December has been vindicated, at least in
part, by the award of special "orphan" status to the key drug
involved.
The drugmaker said on Thursday that the European Medicines
Agency had recommended acalabrutinib as an orphan product for
chronic lymphocytic leukaemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma,
mantle cell lymphoma and lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma.
Orphan status is awarded to medicines promising significant
benefit in the treatment of rare, life-threatening diseases and
the designation provides companies with special development and
market exclusivity incentives.
AstraZeneca bought control of Acerta to get its hands on
acalabrutinib, which it believes could generate sales of more
than $5 billion a year.
Acalabrutinib works in a similar way to AbbVie and
Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica. But AstraZeneca reckons
it has fewer side effects than Imbruvica and potentially better
efficacy. Rival drugs are further behind in development.
The new medicine is a so-called Burton's tyrosine kinase
inhibitor that targets an array of blood cancers and potentially
some solid tumours. It may also help in autoimmune diseases such
as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.
