LONDON Feb 29 AstraZeneca said a
closely watched experimental cancer drug failed in a clinical
trial when used on its own to treat mesothelioma, a rare lung
and abdominal cancer, but it remained confident the drug had a
role to play in combination treatments.
Tremelimumab failed to meet the primary endpoint of
improving overall survival in hard-to-treat mesothelioma
patients, the drugmaker said on Monday.
Tremelimumab is also being tested in combination with
another of AstraZeneca's immune-boosting drugs called
durvalumab in multiple tumour types, including non-small cell
lung cancer.
