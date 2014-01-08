LONDON Jan 8 AstraZeneca has signed a
deal with private British biotech company Immunocore to boost
its experimental cancer drug pipeline as it seeks to find new
medicines to replace those going off patent.
Immunocore is developing drugs known as "ImmTACs" that
exploit the power of the body's own immune system to find and
kill diseased cells.
AstraZeneca said on Wednesday its MedImmune unit would pay
Immunocore $20 million upfront per programme and the biotech
firm would then be eligible to get up to $300 million in
development and commercial milestone payments for each target
programme, plus royalties on any eventual sales.