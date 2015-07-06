UPDATE 1-Towergate's owners to create new UK insurance broking group
* New group reviewing structure, may refinance existing debt (Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON, July 6 AstraZeneca LP has agreed to pay $46.5 million and Cephalon Inc $7.5 million to resolve allegations that the two drug companies underpaid rebates owed under the Medicaid program, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Bill Trott)
* New group reviewing structure, may refinance existing debt (Adds details, background)
* China Yuchai International announces 169.6 pct increase in unaudited 2017 first quarter earnings per share