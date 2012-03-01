LONDON, March 1 AstraZeneca said
it had chosen Leif Johansson as its next chairman, leading the
board at a time when the pharmaceutical firm faces the
challenges of shrinking revenue, job losses and fixing its drugs
pipeline after a number of setbacks.
Johansson has been chairman of the world's top mobile
network equipment maker Ericsson since April 2011 and
prior to that was chief executive of world number two truck
maker Volvo AB.
He is also a former chief executive of home appliances maker
Electrolux and was a non-executive director of
Bristol-Myers Squibb from 1998 to 2011.
AstraZeneca faces loss of exclusivity on many of its
top-selling drugs over the next five years and has few obvious
replacements in its pipeline.
The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is cutting a further 7,300 jobs
and expects earnings to fall 14-18 percent this year as patents
on key drugs expire and governments in Europe and the United
States squeeze prices.
AstraZeneca said Johansson would be proposed for election as
a non-executive director at the company's annual shareholder
meeting on April 26 with a view to appointing him non-executive
chairman from Sept. 1 when current incumbent Louis Schweitzer
will retire.