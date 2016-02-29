LONDON Feb 29 AstraZeneca said on
Monday it had sold the rights to two ageing heart drugs to China
Medical System Holdings for $500 million, marking the
latest step in an ongoing programme of divestments for non-core
assets.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot is relying heavily on
so-called externalisation deals to raise cash and cushion
profits during a period of patent expiries on older blockbusters
and high investment in new medicines.
China Medical will pay AstraZeneca $310 million for a
licence to sell blood pressure medicine Plendil in China,
although the British-based company will still manufacture the
drug and retain global rights outside China.
Plendil was first approved in China in 1995 and had sales in
2015 of $189 million.
The Chinese group is also paying $190 million for global
rights to angina treatment Imdur outside the United States.
Imdur's global sales outside the U.S. were $57 million last
year.
AstraZeneca said the deals would not impact its financial
guidance for 2016.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Keith Weir)