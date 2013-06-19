LONDON, June 19 AstraZeneca and
Bristol-Myers Squibb's diabetes drug Onglyza failed to
reduce heart risks in a large clinical study.
The companies, which jointly sell several diabetes drugs,
said on Wednesday the so-called SAVOR trial showed that patients
on Onglyza had no fewer adverse cardiovascular events, such as
heart attacks and strokes, than those on placebo.
Doctors and investors had been awaiting results of the SAVOR
trial with keen interest and a positive result could have
encouraged increased use of the drug.
In the event, the study found Onglyza was no worse than
placebo or standard care in terms of cardiovascular outcomes,
but it failed to meet the goal of demonstrating superiority.