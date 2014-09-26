LONDON, Sept 26 A drug for the treatment of
opioid-induced constipation, MOVENTIG, from AstraZeneca,
was recommended for approval by European regulators on Friday.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency's
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are
normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of
months.
The drug is used for treating opioid-induced constipation in
adult patients who have had an inadequate response to laxatives.
AstraZeneca, which resisted a $118 billion takeover attempt
by Pfizer in May, has already had several other drugs
recommended by the European Medicines Agency on Thursday and
Friday.
