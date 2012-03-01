BRIEF-4SC resolves on capital increase to advance its drug development programs
* DGAP-ADHOC: 4SC AG RESOLVES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES TO CONTINUE TO ADVANCE ITS DRUG DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR RESMINOSTAT, 4SC-202 AND 4SC-208
BRUSSELS, March 1 EU antitrust regulators scrapped an investigation into Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and privately owned Swiss peer Nycomed on Thursday, but did not provide an explanation for the decision.
The European Commission had raided the companies in November 2010 on suspicion they might have agreed to delay the entry of cheaper generic medicines to the market.
The EU executive said in a statement it had closed the investigation, which had "focused on suspected individual or joint action to delay the market entry of generic medicines".
* DGAP-ADHOC: 4SC AG RESOLVES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES TO CONTINUE TO ADVANCE ITS DRUG DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR RESMINOSTAT, 4SC-202 AND 4SC-208
* ScriptDash Pharmacy says it has raised $23 million in financing; re-brands itself to Alto Pharmacy