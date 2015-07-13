Canada's WestJet posts 45 pct fall in 1st-qtr profit
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd on Tuesday reported a 45 percent fall in quarterly profit, as higher fuel costs squeezed margins.
July 13 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved AstraZeneca Plc's drug, Iressa, as a first-line treatment for a common form of lung cancer.
The drug was previously approved for use in non-small cell lung cancer patients only after they did not respond to chemotherapy.
The FDA said on Tuesday the approval was based on results from a trial of 106 patients with previously untreated non-small cell lung cancer. (1.usa.gov/1Sjw5eo) (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd on Tuesday reported a 45 percent fall in quarterly profit, as higher fuel costs squeezed margins.
* Q1 revenue $105.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $117.3 million