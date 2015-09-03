(Adds approval details, company comment, background)
By Bill Berkrot
Sept 3 AstraZeneca Plc on Thursday said
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new dose of its
blood thinner Brilinta intended for longer-term use in patients
with a history of heart attack or a condition known as acute
coronary syndrome.
The FDA approved Brilinta tablets at a new 60 milligram dose
that would be taken along with aspirin beyond a year after a
heart attack. The drug, which is used to prevent blood clots
that can cause heart attacks, strokes and deaths, had previously
been approved at a higher dose for use during the first year
after a heart attack.
The FDA move comes a week after European heart experts
endorsed the longer use of Brilinta and similar blood clot
preventers.
The expanded approval could help to significantly increase
sales of the heart drug as patients would be taking it for
considerably longer periods than they are now. It would also
greatly increase the numbers of patients eligible for the
medicine to include those who had a heart attack more than a
year ago.
Growing Brilinta is a high priority for the British
drugmaker, which has forecast that annual sales of the drug
could reach $3.5 billion by 2023. Brilinta sales rose 23 percent
to $144 million in the second quarter.
Large clinical studies have shown a clear benefit in
reducing heart risk from use of dual blood thinners beyond the
first year after an attack.
"We know that patients remain at risk beyond the first year
after their heart attack," Elisabeth Björk, AstraZeneca's head
of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, said in a statement.
Patients with a history of heart attack can now be treated
with 60 mg of Brilinta twice daily along with a daily
maintenance dose of aspirin of 75 to 100 mg beyond that first
year, the company said.
