May 1 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted accelerated approval to AstraZeneca Plc's immuno-oncology drug to treat a type of bladder cancer in patients whose disease progressed following chemotherapy.

As a condition of the accelerated approval, AstraZeneca is required to complete an ongoing clinical trial to confirm the clinical benefit of the drug, durvalumab. (bit.ly/2oYipOi) (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)