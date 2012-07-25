By Ben Hirschler and Kate Kelland
LONDON, July 25 Britain is to extend its
seasonal flu vaccination programme to all children, free of
charge, becoming the first country in the world to do so, the
Department of Health said on Wednesday.
Children will get AstraZeneca's nasal spray vaccine
rather than injections under the new scheme, which is expected
to cost more than 100 million pounds ($155 million) a year and
cover to up to 9 million children once it is fully established.
The roll-out is likely to take some time, however, since the
drugmaker will not have the capacity to deliver enough new
vaccine until 2014 at the earliest.
Health experts broadly welcomed the move but said it would
be important to keep up constant monitoring of responses and
work ahead of time to ensure the plan is accepted by the public.
Peter Openshaw of the centre for respiratory infection at
Imperial College London said although there were "areas of
debate" about vaccinating healthy children as well those in
high-risk groups, he nevertheless strongly supported the plan.
"Not only would it protect children against flu but it would
also reduce the circulation of flu in the population and ...
protect those at high risk of severe disease," he said.
The vaccine, sold under the brand name Fluenz in Europe and
FluMist in the United States, is made by AstraZeneca's MedImmune
unit and has been available for the past decade in the U.S. This
is the first big contract for the product outside America.
While the list price for the vaccine is 14 pounds ($22) a
dose, Britain's National Health Service is likely to have
negotiated a substantial discount, which may limit the profit
boost for AstraZeneca from the contract.
Fluenz contains live attenuated flu virus strains, which are
weakened so as to not cause illness.
In several clinical studies it has proved more effective in
children compared with traditional injectable vaccines
containing inactivated strains made by companies such as
GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi-Aventis and Novartis
.
SCHOOL BREEDING GROUNDS
Healthy children do not die of seasonal flu as often as old
people do, but they can get so ill they need to go to hospital.
Schools also act as a breeding grounds for flu, which can then
be brought into the home to infect other family members.
Adam Finn, a professor of paediatrics at Britain's Bristol
University said he thought the all-children vaccination plan was
a good one.
"We know it's effective and safe and flu can be a serious
illness in childhood, not just in old age," he said.
He added that with more than a year until the programme is
fully established, health authorities have time to do more
research on how well the programme will work and be accepted.
But David Elliman, consultant in community child Health,
Great Ormond Street Hospital, said he had "immense concerns"
about the amount of human resources likely to be needed to
implement the programme.
"School nurses are already very hard stretched and come
nowhere near delivering the basics from the Healthy Child
Programme," he said in an emailed comment.
He was also worried that the evidence behind the policy
decision had not been made public. "Until that ... is published,
it is difficult for people to comment on whether this is an
appropriate decision," he said.