LONDON Jan 29 AstraZeneca said on Thursday it had struck four research collaborations in the hot area of genome editing as it bets on a new technology to deliver better and more precise drugs for a range of diseases.

The academic and commercial tie-ups will allow AstraZeneca to use so-called CRISPR technology across its entire drug discovery platform in areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, respiratory and immune system medicine. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)