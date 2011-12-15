LONDON Dec 15 AstraZeneca's big new drug hope Brilique has won a final recommendation from medical evaluation authorities in Germany, where it is the first medicine from any company to be assessed under the country's new drug pricing system.

The British drugmaker said on Thursday that the heart drug -- sold as Brilinta in the United States -- had received a positive medical benefit assessment for the majority of German patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS).

Germany's Federal Joint Committee, or G-BA, decided AstraZeneca's new drug offered "important additional benefit" for patients with non ST-elevation myocardial infarction and unstable angina.

Brilique was licensed in Europe last December but its launch has been slow as AstraZeneca awaits decisions on its use in individual countries. The drug is a rival to Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb's blood thinner Plavix, the world's second biggest selling prescription drug.

Brilique had won a preliminary recommendation in October for ACS, which includes symptoms such as chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.