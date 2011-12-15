LONDON Dec 15 AstraZeneca's big
new drug hope Brilique has won a final recommendation from
medical evaluation authorities in Germany, where it is the first
medicine from any company to be assessed under the country's new
drug pricing system.
The British drugmaker said on Thursday that the heart drug
-- sold as Brilinta in the United States -- had received a
positive medical benefit assessment for the majority of German
patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS).
Germany's Federal Joint Committee, or G-BA, decided
AstraZeneca's new drug offered "important additional benefit"
for patients with non ST-elevation myocardial infarction and
unstable angina.
Brilique was licensed in Europe last December but its launch
has been slow as AstraZeneca awaits decisions on its use in
individual countries. The drug is a rival to Sanofi
and Bristol-Myers Squibb's blood thinner Plavix, the
world's second biggest selling prescription drug.
Brilique had won a preliminary recommendation in October for
ACS, which includes symptoms such as chest pain caused by
reduced blood flow to the heart.