LONDON Aug 13 British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that test results indicated that lesinurad, a selective uric acid re-absorption inhibitor, used in combination could be a potential treatment for gout.

The company said detailed results from a series of clinical trials for the drug would be submitted to a scientific meeting later this year, and it would prepare a regulatory submission for a 200 mg dose of the drug in combination therapy.

