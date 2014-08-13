BRIEF-IDT Australia says U.S. FDA has affirmed successful tech transfer of Pindolol Tablets
* U.S. Food and drug administration has affirmed successful tech transfer of pindolol tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Aug 13 British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that test results indicated that lesinurad, a selective uric acid re-absorption inhibitor, used in combination could be a potential treatment for gout.
The company said detailed results from a series of clinical trials for the drug would be submitted to a scientific meeting later this year, and it would prepare a regulatory submission for a 200 mg dose of the drug in combination therapy.
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter and year ended December 31, 2016