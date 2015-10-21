Oct 21 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff
reviewers have raised questions about the safety of AstraZeneca
Plc's gout treatment, lesinurad.
Reviewers pointed to higher rates of death in patients who
took the drug, including from heart problems and kidney-related
side effects, according to a preliminary review published on
Lesinurad, a combination of two drugs, is not expected by
analysts to be a major contributor to AstraZeneca's sales, but
its success in late-stage trials vindicates the company's
ability to develop new medicines.
A panel of independent advisers to the FDA will make a
recommendation on the drug on Friday. The agency typically
follows the panel's recommendations.
