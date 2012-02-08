* Says patients taking PPIs should be tested for CDAD
* Says PPIs may increase risk of CDAD
Feb 8 U.S. health regulators said ulcer
drugs such as AstraZeneca Plc's blockbuster
Nexium could increase the risk of clostridium
difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD).
Clostridium difficile is a bacteria naturally present in the
gut and can cause colitis and other intestinal conditions.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said patients who
develop diarrhea after taking these drugs should be checked for
CDAD.
The drugs called proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are widely
used for treating ulcers, acid reflux and other conditions.
Other PPIs sold by prescription include Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's Dexilant and Prevacid,
AstraZeneca's Prilosec and Vimovo, Santarus Inc's
Zegerid, and Johnson & Johnson and Eisai Co Ltd's
AcipHex.
Generic versions of Prevacid and Prilosec also are
available.
