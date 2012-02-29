Teva Pharm looks to refresh board with four new nominees
* Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is looking to refresh its board of directors with four new members as it tries to restore investor confidence after a series of missteps.
Feb 29 U.S. health regulators approved AstraZeneca's vaccine to prevent seasonal influenza in people aged 2-49 years.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the vaccine FluMist Quadrivalent, which is manufactured by AstraZeneca's MedImmune unit, is the first vaccine that contain four strains of the influenza virus -- two strains each of influenza A and B.
"A vaccine containing the four virus strains most likely to spread and cause illness during the influenza season offers an additional option to aid in influenza prevention efforts," said Karen Midthun, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
COPENHAGEN, June 10 Danish diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Saturday presented its findings from the real-world study EU-TREAT at the American Diabetes Association's 77th Scientific Sessions.