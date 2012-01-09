* Reissues 2011 and mid-term guidance

* Says confidential details inadvertently released

LONDON, Jan 9 - AstraZeneca was forced to reiterate its 2011 and mid-term financial forecasts on Monday after inadvertently releasing confidential company information to analysts.

Britain's second largest drugmaker described the released details as out of date planning information which did not represent the company's forecast for the full year for 2011 or for future periods.

"The most recent update of the company's financial guidance for 2011 was issued on 20 December 2011," it said.

"Today, the company reaffirms this guidance; the company continues to expect to report core earnings per share for the full year 2011 in the lower half of the range of $7.20 to $7.40."

The group also repeated its expectations for revenue, margins and cash deployment for the period between 2010 to 2014, which had been given a year ago.