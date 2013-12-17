UPDATE 2-British PM May to fire starting gun on Brexit
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds graphic, finance minister comments)
LONDON Dec 17 Britain's AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it was aware South Korea's Hanmi Pharmaceutical had launched a competitor to its top selling stomach-acid drug Nexium in the United States.
A U.S. court in September lifted a temporary injunction stopping Hanmi launching its esomeprazole strontium product, a close relative of Nexium. The block had been imposed because of an ongoing legal dispute over AstraZeneca's patents.
Nexium sales are declining but the heartburn and ulcer treatment remains a major seller for Britain's second-biggest drugmaker, with worldwide sales in 2012 of $3.94 billion, of which $2.27 billion was generated in the United States.
AstraZeneca said pending the outcome of an appeal, expected early next year, it could demand patent infringement damages from Hanmi's sales.
The company said it understood that Hanmi's product, which is marketed by Amneal Pharmaceuticals, was not automatically substitutable for Nexium.
It also said there was no impact on its full year 2013 financial guidance as a result of these developments.
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds graphic, finance minister comments)
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 29 London copper climbed to its highest in more than a week on Wednesday, buoyed by brighter data from the United States and expectations of seasonally improving second-quarter demand. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labour market optimism while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum afte
LONDON, March 29 European shares rose on Wednesday, following Wall Street's late surge, while sterling was the biggest loser on major currency markets ahead of the formal triggering of Britain's exit process from the European Union later in the day.