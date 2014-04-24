(Adds details on new drugs, CEO comment)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, April 24 AstraZeneca highlighted
progress with new cancer drugs that may revive its fortunes as
it posted a 17 percent fall in core earnings per share on
Thursday, reflecting patent losses on profitable older
medicines.
Britain's second-biggest drugmaker made no reference to a
reported 60 billion pound ($101 billion) bid approach from
Pfizer in its results statement. The firm's new cancer
drugs are seen as a big draw for the U.S. group.
The group said it would advance four important experimental
medicines into late-stage clinical testing - two for cancer and
two for breathing disorders, including the first of its closely
watched immunotherapy cancer drugs, MEDI4736.
The decision to push ahead with the Phase III testing of the
drug, which belongs to a class known as anti-PD-L1 treatments
that boost the immune system, follows evaluation of Phase I data
that will be presented at the May 30-June 3 American Society of
Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago.
"We are investing in our rapidly progressing pipeline and
the key platforms that are the backbone of our strategy to
return to growth," Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said in the
statement.
"To further concentrate organisational focus, we will
continue to redeploy our resources in our core priorities and
pursue opportunities that maximise the value of our pipeline and
portfolio."
AstraZeneca reiterated that 2014 sales were likely to fall
by a low-to-mid single digit percentage figure, with earnings
declining "in the teens" as generic competition is expected to
kick in for Nexium, its popular heartburn and ulcer drug.
Sales in the first quarter were flat at $6.42 billion,
generating "core" earnings, which exclude certain items, of
$1.17 a share.
Industry analysts, on average, had forecast sales in the
quarter of $6.37 billion and earnings of $1.20 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters.
