LONDON Oct 11 AstraZeneca has signed a
deal to co-promote Johnson & Johnson's novel prostate
cancer medicine in Japan, giving the British company a new drug
revenue stream and bolstering its Japanese presence.
Financial terms of the agreement, announced by AstraZeneca
on Friday, were not disclosed.
The drug, abiraterone, was submitted for regulatory approval
in Japan in July 2013. It is already on the market in the United
States and Europe, where it is sold under the brand name Zytiga.
"This deal is a strong strategic fit for AstraZeneca,
reinforcing both our focus on oncology as a core therapy area
and Japan as one of our key growth drivers," said Marc Dunoyer,
executive vice president for global products and portfolio
strategy at AstraZeneca.