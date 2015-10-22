LONDON Oct 22 AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly
said on Thursday they were deepening their collaboration
in cancer immunotherapy by testing new drug combinations for
treating solid tumours.
Lilly will lead the studies, while both companies will
contribute resources. Details of financial arrangements and
tumours to be studied were not disclosed.
However, the companies did say AstraZeneca's anti-PD-L1
medicine durvalumab would be combined with Lilly molecules,
including a TGF-beta kinase inhibitor, a CXCR4 peptide
antagonist and an anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody, which will
also be assessed with AstraZeneca's tremelimumab.
They will also explore other combinations targeting tumour
drivers and resistance mechanisms.
