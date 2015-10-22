LONDON Oct 22 AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly said on Thursday they were deepening their collaboration in cancer immunotherapy by testing new drug combinations for treating solid tumours.

Lilly will lead the studies, while both companies will contribute resources. Details of financial arrangements and tumours to be studied were not disclosed.

However, the companies did say AstraZeneca's anti-PD-L1 medicine durvalumab would be combined with Lilly molecules, including a TGF-beta kinase inhibitor, a CXCR4 peptide antagonist and an anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody, which will also be assessed with AstraZeneca's tremelimumab.

They will also explore other combinations targeting tumour drivers and resistance mechanisms. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)