LONDON Nov 17 An experimental lupus drug from
AstraZeneca significantly improved the symptoms of lupus
in a mid-stage clinical trial, boosting prospects for a medicine
the company believes could become a major seller.
Only one new drug -- GlaxoSmithKline's Benlysta --
has been introduced for lupus in half a century, underlining the
difficulties of tackling the disease that causes the immune
system to attack joints and organs.
AstraZeneca's sifalimumab works in a different way to
Benlysta by targeting interferon, a protein involved in
inflammation.
In a Phase IIb study, details of which will be presented at
the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) annual meeting,
sifalimumab improved symptoms at all doses. However, there was
an increase in patients reporting Herpes zoster, particularly at
the highest dose.
Sifalimumab is one of two drugs for lupus being developed by
AstraZeneca's biotech unit MedImmune. The other is anifrolumab,
which blocks interferon more comprehensively. Early data, also
being presented at the ACR meeting, suggests this second drug
may be more effective.
Bing Yao, head of respiratory, inflammatory and autoimmune
medicine at MedImmune, said the company would decide which of
the two drugs to take into final-stage Phase III trials after
getting Phase IIb results on anifrolumab next year.
In May, AstraZeneca predicted the lupus medicines could
eventually generate annual sales of around $1 billion. It made
the forecast as part of a long-term sales projection in its
defence against an unsuccessful $118 billion takeover bid by
Pfizer.
AstraZeneca will give a further update on its new drugs at
an investor day on Nov. 18, just eight days before Pfizer is
allowed to make a new bid under British takeover rules.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)