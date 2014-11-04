(Adds details on clinical trial alliances, background)
LONDON Nov 4 AstraZeneca moved to
strengthen its core oncology business on Tuesday with three
deals designed to expand the British drugmaker's reach in
treating tumours.
The collaborations include an agreement to buy Definiens, a
private company that has developed a way of unlocking
information from cancer tissue samples, for an initial $150
million, and two alliances to test novel drug combinations.
Definiens, whose imaging and data analysis technology was
developed by Gerd Binnig, the 1986 Nobel Laureate in physics,
will be folded into AstraZeneca's biotech arm MedImmune.
Using so-called "biomarker" tests is an increasingly
important part of cancer medicine, where therapies are more and
more being targeted to match the genetic profile of different
patients.
Separately, AstraZeneca has also struck collaborations with
U.S. firms Pharmacyclics and Johnson & Johnson
to combine its drugs with their medicine Imbruvica against
cancer.
Exploring combination therapies is a central part of
AstraZeneca's oncology strategy and an area where the group
believes its long experience in cancer medicine may give it an
edge over rivals.
The two new clinical trial partnerships also extend the
focus of AstraZeneca's drug combination work in the fast-growing
-- and highly promising -- field of immunotherapy, where
AstraZeneca is vying with competitors like Bristol-Myers Squibb
, Merck & Co and Roche.
While AstraZeneca already has a number of immunotherapy
trials underway in solid tumours, including lung cancer, the
latest collaborations extend that research into haematological,
or blood, cancers.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil
Maidment and William Hardy)