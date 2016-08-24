BRIEF-LeadFX reports Q1 loss per share of $0.08
* LeadFX - no guarantee that co will be able to refinance bridging facility and notes, secure sufficient financing to fund commitments to its lenders
LONDON Aug 24 Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it had agreed to sell its small molecule antibiotics business to Pfizer in a deal that could reach more than $1.5 billion.
The portfolio includes approved antibiotics Merrem, Zinforo and Zavicefta, and ATM-AVI and CXL, which are in clinical development, it said.
Pfizer will pay $550 million upon completion and a further unconditional $175 million in January 2019, AstraZeneca said, plus up to $250 million in milestones, up to $600 million in sales-related payments and recurring, double-digit royalties on future sales of Zavicefta and ATM-AVI in certain markets.
The British company said the agreement did not impact its financial guidance for 2016.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 Q3 results