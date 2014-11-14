(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
* Pfizer reviewing takeover scenarios beyond Astra -sources
* Chance of U.S. firm renewing Astra pursuit seen receding
* Enforced cooling-off period ends on Nov. 26
* Pfizer taking close look at Actavis as target -sources
By Pamela Barbaglia and Sophie Sassard
LONDON, Nov 14 Pfizer appears unlikely
to make a fresh bid for AstraZeneca in 12 days time,
when an enforced cooling-off period ends, and the U.S. drugmaker
is now weighing other less risky targets.
People with direct knowledge of the situation said Pfizer
has been reviewing different takeover scenarios with a U.S.
investment bank ahead of Nov. 26, when it is allowed to renew
its pursuit of AstraZeneca under UK takeover rules.
This includes a close analysis of the benefits of a
tax-saving deal to buy Dublin-based generic drugmaker Actavis
, which has a market value of around $64 billion against
AstraZeneca's $94 billion.
"I am pretty sure that no-one at AstraZeneca is ready to
agree a friendly deal," said a banker who met with the British
company recently and has insights into Pfizer's strategy.
"The hurdles are now getting bigger and bigger. A deal would
take longer and would be more expensive. In that context,
Actavis is becoming more attractive, although it would not be a
great story," he added, explaining Actavis would not offer the
same synergies and opportunities in oncology as AstraZeneca.
Pfizer's Chief Executive Ian Read told analysts in October
that the company remained interested in lowering its tax bill,
despite a U.S. clampdown on companies using so-called inversion
deals to move their tax base overseas.
"We still believe that on a case-by-case basis there is
meaningful value to be had from inversions," Read said.
AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot, however, said
last week that the risks of inversion deals had increased
markedly since the U.S. rules changes, as evidenced by the
collapse of AbbVie's $55 billion plan to buy Shire
.
Many investors agree with that reading.
"I would not put it (the chance of a new Pfizer bid for
AstraZeneca) at more than a 20-30 percent probability," said
Norbert Janisch, portfolio manager at Raiffeisen Capital
Management in Vienna, which is a shareholder in AstraZeneca.
DEAL HUNGRY
AstraZeneca has been buoyed recently by progress with new
drugs but its shares, which are trading 25 percent above the
level before news of Pfizer's interest emerged in April, still
contain a takeover premium.
The political difficulties of staging what would be the
biggest ever foreign takeover of a British company also remain
considerable, with a general election in May 2015 that the
opposition Labour party, which opposed Pfizer's earlier bid,
could well win.
It all means Pfizer would, once again, have to try for a
friendly deal, and analysts doubt AstraZeneca's board would come
to the table for less than 60 pounds a share, against 47 pounds
at present.
Pfizer's problem is that the tax advantages of buying
AstraZeneca are now considerably less than in May, when its 55
pounds-a-share offer was rejected.
The U.S. group's need for a deal remains, however, given its
vulnerability to cheaper generics and its relatively weak
line-up of experimental medicines, which is spurring Read and
his lieutenants to look at other options.
"The truth is that Pfizer has never stopped looking at
targets in Europe after the AstraZeneca debacle," said one
banker familiar with Pfizer's strategy.
AstraZeneca, meanwhile, plans to set out its stall at a Nov.
18 investor day. This will include an update on experimental
drugs in the hot research area of cancer immunotherapy, which
involves boosting the immune system to fight tumours.
(Additional reporting by Anjuli Davies and Carolyn Cohn;
Editing by Ben Hirschler and Mark Potter)