LONDON, July 22 AstraZeneca's much anticipated cancer drug pipeline suffered a blow on Wednesday when the experimental drug selumetinib failed to meet its goal in a late-stage trial for uveal melanoma.

The drugmaker said the setback would not affect other studies using the drug. Selumetinib is being investigated primarily as a treatment for advanced non-small cell lung cancer. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing; by Louise Heavens)