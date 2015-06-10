LONDON, June 10 AstraZeneca's chief medical officer and head of global late-stage drug development Briggs Morrison is to leave the company, creating a gap at the top of the group's research operations.

A spokeswoman said on Wednesday he was departing to become chief executive of a small biotech company.

Morrison, who joined AstraZeneca from Pfizer in 2012, has played a central role in the British drugmaker's bid to turn around its portfolio. He also helped defend the firm's independence in the face of a $118 billion takeover attempt by Pfizer last year. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Kelland)