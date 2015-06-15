LONDON, June 15 AstraZeneca's outgoing
chief medical officer and head of global late-stage drug
development Briggs Morrison, whose departure from the British
drugmaker was announced last week, is to head U.S. cancer firm
Syndax Pharmaceuticals.
Syndax said on Monday that as its chief executive he would
help take the privately owned company to the next level as it
develops a drug called entinostat that modulates the immune
system in the fight against tumours.
The U.S. company is already collaborating with Merck
to evaluate entinostat in combination with Keytruda to treat
lung cancer and melanoma.
Morrison's exit leaves a gap at the top of AstraZeneca's
research operations.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)