Nov 21 A U.S. appeals court upheld AstraZeneca
Plc and Ranbaxy Laboratories' victory in a lawsuit
accusing them of reaching an illegal deal to delay the launch of
a generic version of AstraZeneca's heartburn drug Nexium.
A panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston
on Monday refused to throw out a December 2014 jury verdict in
favor of AstraZeneca and Ranbaxy, which was acquired in March
2015 by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
The judges rejected arguments by drug wholesalers and health
plans that the jury was prevented from hearing certain arguments
and evidence, and was given improper instructions.
Plaintiffs had estimated the potential damages at $4 billion
to $20 billion or more in court filings.
Thomas Sobol, an attorney for the plaintiffs, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The class action lawsuit, filed in 2012 in Boston federal
court, accused AstraZeneca of paying Ranbaxy nearly $700 million
to drop a challenge to AstraZeneca's patents on Nexium and delay
launching a generic version of the drug.
It got a boost in 2013, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled
that such deals, sometimes called pay-for-delay deals, may
violate antitrust laws if they involve a "large and unjustified"
payment from a brand-name drugmaker to a generic drugmaker that
suppresses competition.
The lawsuit against AstraZeneca and Ranbaxy was the first
pay-for-delay case to go to a jury after that ruling.
It originally also targeted two other generic drugmakers
that reached deals with AstraZeneca over Nexium, - Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd -
but both settled before trial.
The jury found that AstraZeneca had made a large and
unjustified payment to Ranbaxy, but that the plaintiffs had not
proven that they were harmed by it.
Ranbaxy's settlement with AstraZeneca gave it the right to
start selling generic Nexium exclusively in May 2014, but it
failed to win approval from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in time. Teva became the first company to win
approval for generic Nexium in January 2015.
