(Recasts, updates with details from Takeda review)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, April 14 AstraZeneca Plc's
diabetes drug Onglyza and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s
rival product Nesina should carry information about the risk of
heart failure, an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Tuesday.
Heart failure is a condition in which the heart cannot pump
enough blood to meet the body's needs. It can be caused by
coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or
obesity, according to the Mayo Clinic.
The panel reviewed safety data on AstraZeneca's Onglyza and
Takeda's Nesina. The drugs belong to a class known as DPP-4
inhibitors which also includes Merck & Co.'s Januvia.
Januvia data from a trial known as TECOS will be presented at a
scientific meeting in June.
The studies were requested by the FDA as part of a broader
investigation into the safety of diabetes drugs. In December
2008, the agency issued guidance requiring companies to conduct
studies to show the drugs did not increase cardiovascular risk.
The panel found that neither Onglyza nor Nesina increased
the risk of cardiovascular death, stroke or heart attack. But
data showed a statistically significant increase in the risk of
heart failure with Onglyza and an increased risk with Nesina
that did not reach statistical significance.
Some panelists said that even though the heart failure risk
seen with Nesina was modest, they suspect the risk will turn out
to be a DPP-4 class effect and therefore worth including.
The panel did not recommend any restrictions on prescribing
the drugs. AstraZeneca's U.S. shares rose 3.2 percent. Takeda's
shares closed down 0.67 percent before the vote was announced.
Merck's shares rose 1.8 percent.
"Given the absence of a serious safety issue for either
Onglyza or Takeda's Nesina suggests that, barring an overtly
negative signal in TECOS, growth of the DPP-4 class is likely to
continue without a meaningful change in current prescribing
trends," Leerink analyst Seamus Fernandez said in a research
note.
A preliminary FDA review of Onglyza published on Friday
found an increase in the rate of death from all causes. Panel
members said they were moderately concerned about the signal but
said their concern was muted by the fact that the causes of
death were varied and lacked any common theme.
Onglyza, known also as saxagliptin, was approved in 2009.
Nesina, or alogliptin, was approved in 2013. The FDA is not
obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but
typically does so.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Will Dunham and Andrew
Hay)