* $560 mln upfront payment, further payouts on drug success
* Purchase takes AstraZeneca into emerging LABA/LAMA market
* Rivals in field include GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis
* Deal expected to close in Q3, 2013 forecasts unaffected
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, June 10 AstraZeneca is to buy
U.S. respiratory drug specialist Pearl Therapeutics for up to
$1.15 billion as Britain's second biggest drugmaker steps up a
drive to rebuild its product pipeline via deal-making.
The acquisition of the privately held company secures
AstraZeneca a position in the emerging market for a new class of
lung treatments known as LABA/LAMA drugs that promise improved
patient compliance and disease control, without steroids.
Some industry analysts believe that LABA/LAMA inhalers are
set to dominate future therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary
disease (COPD), which causes debilitating breathlessness and
affects an estimated 210 million people worldwide.
Buying Redwood City, California-based Pearl fills a gap in
AstraZeneca's respiratory portfolio, although it will still be
behind rivals including GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis
in the race to develop the new type of inhaled drug.
AstraZeneca said on Monday it will pay an initial $560
million plus up to $450 million if certain development
milestones are hit as well as sales-related payments of up to a
further $140 million.
The transaction is an important bet by new chief executive
Pascal Soriot, who took over last October, on the British
company's respiratory business, which he has identified as a
core therapy area.
AstraZeneca's sales and profits are falling as older
medicines lose patent protection and the company badly needs new
products to replace former big sellers like the antipsychotic
Seroquel, which lost exclusivity last year.
The deal is Soriot's second bolt-on acquisition in two
weeks, following an agreement to buy Omthera Pharmaceuticals
for as much as $443 million to build up its
cardiovascular drug business.
LATE TO MARKET
AstraZeneca already has a successful existing inhaled
respiratory drug in Symbicort but had risked losing out in the
long term by not having a LABA/LAMA inhaler.
Pearl's lead product, PT003 is in final-stage Phase III
clinical trials and is a fixed-dose combination of formoterol
fumarate, a long-acting beta-2-agonist (LABA) and
glycopyrrolate, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA).
It also has another product called PT010 that is a
triple-combination medicine, combining the LAMA and LABA
components of PT003 with an inhaled corticosteroid. AstraZeneca
said this triple combination drug could be accelerated into
Phase II clinical development.
Industry analysts at Berenberg Bank said PT003 would be late
to market, with Novartis likely gaining first regulatory
approval for its LABA/LAMA product in Europe later this year,
with GSK not far behind in the Europe and the United States.
Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim and Forest Laboratories
, working with Almirall, should also complete
their Phase III programmes before the end of this year, ahead of
PT003, making AstraZeneca potentially fifth to market.
PT003 is also taken twice-daily, rather than once a day for
some competitors, but AstraZeneca hopes Pearl's pressurised
metered dose inhaler device may give it an edge.
Berenberg said the greatest upside from the Pearl deal could
come from the triple combination product, where AstraZeneca may
be second to market, behind GSK.
The acquisition, which is expected to close in the third
quarter of 2013, will have no impact on AstraZeneca's financial
guidance for the year, the drugmaker said.
Pearl's backers, who stand to gain from the sale, include
5AM Ventures, Clarus Ventures, New Leaf Ventures and Vatera
Healthcare Partners.