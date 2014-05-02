BRIEF-Office Depot reports deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand
* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity
LONDON May 2 AstraZeneca's board was meeting on Friday morning to consider an improved $106 billion takeover offer from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, two people familiar with the matter said.
An AstraZeneca spokeswoman confirmed the company's board would be looking at the proposal but she declined to comment on the timing. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Anjuli Davies, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)
* Enernoc Inc - issued statement in response to open letter to shareholders filed today with securities and exchange commission by Periam Limited