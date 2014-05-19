LONDON May 19 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer is
likely to court major investors in AstraZeneca as part
of a takeover attempt despite a board rejection of its 70
billion pounds ($118 billion) bid, the head of Britain's
parliamentary science committee said.
Pfizer had sought to create the world's largest drugs
company with a takeover attempt that has met fierce opposition
from AstraZeneca and many British lawmakers who say the New
York-based company could cut jobs and research in Britain.
When asked if the AstraZeneca board rejection of the 55
pound-a-share offer was the end of the takeover bid, Andrew
Miller, chairman of the British parliament's Science and
Technology Committee, said: "I don't think so".
"I think it is almost certain that they will come back and
speak to the larger shareholders over the next few days,"
Miller, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour party, told
Reuters by telephone.
Miller, who called the bosses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca
before his committee earlier this month to explain the takeover,
said Pfizer should giver "much firmer and longer guarantees".
Miller said that Britain had still not got the guarantees it
needed from Pfizer and that while the government could intervene
by negotiating directly with Pfizer, if the shareholders
approved a deal then it would ultimately go ahead.
Earlier Aberdeen Asset Management, a leading investor in
AstraZeneca, said the U.S. group had room to offer more than 55
pounds per share.
Chief Investment Officer Anne Richards told BBC radio: "I
think it's a good price that's on the table at the moment but
probably they could do better than that."
Miller said it was interesting that at least one of the
institutional investors had expressed concerns about how any
takeover would affect the science pipeline.
"If institutional shareholders are also expressing concern
about the pipeline issues then that rather suggests that Pfizer
have genuinely got to go further."
But if Pfizer tries to do a deal with shareholders, it risks
stiffening domestic political opposition in Britain.
"My dearest wish is that Pfizer keep to their commitment not
to turn this into a hostile takeover," Labour Business Spokesman
Chuka Umunna told the BBC. Labour has called on the government
to put any takeover to a public interest test.
"If it did become hostile this would be deeply damaging to
the company," Umunna said. "I welcome what the board have done
here, I think it is the right decision."
