LONDON May 26 AstraZeneca welcomed
Pfizer's decision to abandon an attempt to buy the
British drugmaker, which AstraZeneca said would allow it to
focus on its growth as a standalone business.
"We note Pfizer's confirmation that it no longer intends to
make an offer for AstraZeneca. We welcome the opportunity to
continue building on the momentum we have already demonstrated
as an independent company," AstraZeneca Chairman Leif Johansson
said in a statement on Monday.
"We have attractive growth prospects and a rapidly
progressing pipeline. In the coming months we anticipate
positive news flow across our core therapeutic areas, which
underpins our confidence in the long-term prospects of the
business."
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Goodman)