* Pfizer can return in 6 months, or 3 months if invited back
* Tying payouts to drug performance may solve valuation row
* Contingent value rights used in Genzyme, other drug deals
* But Astra's wide range of drugs make CVR hard to construct
* Healthcare bankers predict Pfizer will be back
By Ben Hirschler and Anjuli Davies
LONDON, June 13 The world's biggest would-be
drugs merger hit a wall last month but speculation about smart
ways that Pfizer could yet seal a deal with AstraZeneca
remains intense.
Even as talks fell apart last month, some in Pfizer's camp
remained optimistic the transaction could be revived - and
certain AstraZeneca advisers have not ruled out renewed talks.
Under British takeover law, the UK firm can approach Pfizer at
the end of August to discuss a sweetened bid, or Pfizer can try
again in November.
While the most obvious method for Pfizer to win AstraZeneca
around might seem to be more cash, some hedge funds think the
U.S. firm could structure payouts by tying them to the
performance of key AstraZeneca drugs.
A so-called contingent value right, or CVR, was a winning
formula for Sanofi in its 2011 battle for Genzyme and
the tradeable product - promising additional payouts once future
benchmarks are hit - has been used in several other drug
industry deals when the two sides could not agree on price.
"An enriched cash:equity mix as well as a CVR component to
bridge the ... valuation gap between the two management teams
may see the deal agreed upon on a friendly basis," said analysts
at Jefferies this week, predicting an 80 percent probability of
AstraZeneca inviting Pfizer back after an enforced cooling-off
period ends in late August.
UNWIELDY OPTION?
Where CVRs have worked before, they have typically been tied
to one particular drug upon which buyers and sellers could not
agree a price - such as Genzyme's multiple sclerosis drug
Lemtrada.
Applying a CVR to AstraZeneca, then, could be tough, given
the number of new drugs in its pipeline and the time needed to
prove their value: Debate about the UK company's valuation
centres on a wide range of experimental drugs in cancer,
respiratory disease and other areas, for which it has made sales
forecasts stretching as far as 2023.
"Who wants to own a CVR for 10 years?" said Dan Mahony, a
fund manager at Polar Capital, who built up his stake in
AstraZeneca last year and doubts the idea would be attractive to
investors.
"I'm not sure a CVR would necessarily work in this
situation. You'd end up with something that is a really
long-dated option - and anything that is illiquid and doesn't
really trade is always a bit of a pain in the neck."
In order to cover itself against the risk of a new drug not
working out, Pfizer would have to construct any CVR around a
number of very different assets ranging from new cancer drugs
like MEDI4736 and AZD9291 to benralizumab for asthma to diabetes
and heart drugs, suggested Mark Clark, an analyst at Deutsche
Bank - a nice idea, but "probably too unwieldy."
"If Pfizer was cash-strapped then it might be a sensible way
to work through the difficulties - but it's not cash-strapped
and it seems overly complex," Clark said.
MORE CASH
It would be far simpler for Pfizer instead to bump up the
cash element in its 55 pounds-a-share offer - rejected as
inadequate - and meet the 58.85 pounds that AstraZeneca has
indicated is the minimum at which it might recommend a deal.
Many healthcare bankers not involved in the bid predict
Pfizer will be back - not least because no other target both
complements the U.S. company's product range and offers the same
potential for tax and cost benefits.
Pfizer Chief Financial Officer Frank D'Amelio suggested as
much this week - and pushed AstraZeneca shares higher - when he
told a Goldman Sachs healthcare conference that talks about a
deal had fallen down simply over price.
"In a word it was price," D'Amelio said. "Any other issues
that were raised during the negotiations, during the
conversations, I think we were able to adequately, effectively
address those."
Since AstraZeneca also raised deep-seated concerns about
execution risks and British politicians whipped up a storm over
job cuts, D'Amelio's comments were taken as a sign that Pfizer
sees such problems as manageable. D'Amelio stressed that he
could not speculate on whether Pfizer would return or not.
UK takeover rules prohibit any re-engagement for three
months from May 26 - and what happens after that will depend on
how AstraZeneca's drug research fares in the meantime and what
happens to its shares - a strong run on the stock could push it
out of Pfizer's reach.
So far, the newsflow for AstraZeneca has been good, with
promising data on new cancer drugs and no competition yet to its
blockbuster heartburn medicine Nexium in the U.S. market due to
problems at generic supplier Ranbaxy - a factor that
could allow it to beat its current targets for 2014 earnings.
