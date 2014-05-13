* Pfizer hints at improved offer if AstraZeneca engages
* Read says can't commit to specific research spend
* AstraZeneca says "opportunistic" bid risks R&D disruption
* But AZ CEO says cannot rule accepting compelling offer
* Minister says may intervene "under certain circumstances"
* AstraZeneca shares rise 2 percent
By Ben Hirschler and Kate Holton
LONDON, May 13 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer
hinted it could raise its proposed $106 billion offer if
AstraZeneca would only engage in talks, as its boss was
grilled by UK lawmakers on his commitment to British research
spending and jobs.
In response AstraZeneca said it would have to consider a
compelling offer but accused Pfizer of an "opportunistic"
proposal and a ploy to cut taxes that risked its reputation.
Pascal Soriot, the French-born boss of AstraZeneca, came out
fighting after Pfizer's Chief Executive Ian Read made clear the
New York-based group would not rule out a hostile bid if
Britain's second-biggest drugmaker did not enter merger talks.
Having warned that AstraZeneca could wither without its
financial muscle, Pfizer expressed its frustration at being
rebuffed, and said on Tuesday that working with the UK company's
board could help deliver "optimal deal terms" which AstraZeneca
could recommend to its shareholders.
Soriot - who appeared after Read to answer questions from a
parliamentary select committee - said Pfizer's proposal risked
disrupting its research and delaying getting life-saving new
drugs to market, as well as undervaluing the business.
"What will we tell the person whose father died from lung
cancer because one of our medicines was delayed - and
essentially was delayed because in the meantime our two
companies were involved in saving tax and saving costs?" he
asked.
Pfizer's plan to cut its tax bill by re-domiciling to
Britain if it buys AstraZeneca also posed a reputational risk,
Soriot added.
"The proposed tax inversion structure, we are afraid, could
generate substantial controversy and potentially delay this
merger and potentially impact the reputation of our company."
AstraZeneca rejected Pfizer's May 2 cash-and-stock offer
worth 50 pounds a share and said it had a bright future as an
independent business. But by early afternoon on Tuesday its
shares had risen 2 percent to 47 pounds on anticipation it would
have to consider a second proposal.
"If Pfizer continues to aggressively pursue the deal by
raising the price, then AstraZeneca's board would have to little
choice but to engage," said Ketan Patel, analyst at
Ecclesiastical Investment Management, a holder of AstraZeneca
shares.
Pfizer is expected to come back with a sweetened offer for
AstraZeneca this week, although people with knowledge of the
matter said it would likely wait until after the parliamentary
hearings. Both chief executives, who gave confident
performances, will appear before another panel on Wednesday to
answer questions about the science aspects of the deal.
PUBLIC INTEREST
Pfizer's bid would be the largest foreign takeover of a
British firm and is opposed by many scientists and politicians
who fear it will undermine Britain's science base.
Parliamentary select committees cannot block corporate
transactions but they can question executives ferociously, as
banks, energy companies and Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
have all found out: The media coverage resulting from these
sessions confirmed them as corporate bad guys for much of the
public and placed future dealings under even closer scrutiny.
British business minister Vince Cable told the panel
Pfizer's assurances on jobs, research and manufacturing had to
be meaningful and binding or the government could take action.
"When we are talking to the companies about assurances, they
have to understand that as a government we would under certain
circumstances consider intervention," he said, though he added
that doing this using public interest rules was "quite tricky"
and would have to comply with European merger law.
Pfizer has a tarnished reputation in Britain after shutting
down most of its research in southern England where Viagra was
invented, with the loss of some 1,700 jobs.
Now it faces scepticism about its long-term commitment to
AstraZeneca, though Read told the panel: "I'm a man of my word."
Pfizer has given a five-year commitment to complete
AstraZeneca's new research centre in Cambridge, retain a factory
in the northwestern English town of Macclesfield and put a fifth
of its research staff in Britain if the deal goes ahead.
Having pledged to keep a fifth of research jobs in Britain,
Scottish-born Read said he could not commit to maintaining a
specific R&D budget there.
"We'll be efficient by some reduction in jobs. What I cannot
tell you is how much or how many or where. We'll look at this as
our global combined footprint and then we'll make decisions,"
Read said.
He told the panel he expected the combined research
expenditure of the merged drugmaker would be lower than that of
the two separate companies, noting one of the drivers of his
proposed deal was to increase efficiency to keep both firms
competitive in an increasingly tough marketplace.
WRONG PRESCRIPTION
Allan Black, national officer for the GMB trade union, told
the select committee: "The lawyers we've consulted don't see any
obvious mechanism to make a five-year commitment binding."
Tony Burke, Assistant General Secretary of Unite, the UK's
biggest trade union, said members were "very, very concerned"
about Pfizer's record of cutting 65,000 jobs worldwide since
2005.
AstraZeneca pushed out details on its new drug pipeline late
Monday and early Tuesday morning, flagging good news on drugs
for asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and diabetes to prove it
can stand on its own.
Unite ran an advertisement in the country's biggest free
morning newspaper Metro on Tuesday, saying Pfizer was "the wrong
prescription for Britain."
